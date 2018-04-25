More in cinemas

The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (PG)

Lily James stars in this period drama about an author bonding with the eccentric members of the titular book club in Guernsey, an island off the coast of Normandy.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

A Quiet Place (PG13)

Real-life couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are utterly compelling in this horror flick about a family who lives in silence as mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten them.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 95%

Rampage (PG13)

Dwayne Johnson and a giant albino gorilla take on a monstrously mutated crocodile and wolf, destroying the city of Chicago in the process.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 50%

Journeyman (NC16)

Paddy Considine writes and directs this film in which he also stars as a boxer who suffers a brain injury and has to try to put his life back together.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Love, Simon (R21)

This coming-of-age drama deals with the titular teen (Nick Robinson) who not only has to navigate school but also how to come out to his friends.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 74%

Ready Player One (PG)

Steven Spielberg gives virtual reality (VR) a boost in this sci-fi homage to 80s pop culture where people escape a dystopian future by plugging into an alternative world using VR headsets.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 73%

Midnight Sun (PG)

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne star in this romance about a girl who suffers from a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. Can their teenage love survive?

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 16%