More in cinemas

American Made (M18)

Tom Cruise frees himself from The Mummy curse with this entertaining film loosely based on real-life CIA smuggler Barry Seal.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

Cars 3 (PG)

Owen Wilson is back as Lightning McQueen, now a mentor to an aspiring race car. Nostalgic and uplifting, this final instalment provides good closure to the Cars franchise.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 68%

Tulip Fever (M18)

This luscious period romantic drama is lovely to look at, partly because of its photogenic stars Alicia Vikander and Dane DeHaan, but is brought down by its flat plot.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 10%

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature (PG)

Surly Squirrel (Will Arnett) and his ragtag group of animal friends must band together to save their home from a mayor who decides to bulldoze Liberty Park and build an amusement park in its place.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 11%

The Adventurers (PG)

An infamous thief (Andy Lau) plots a heist with his partners (Yo Yang and Shu Qi) to steal precious jewels in Europe. But a French detective (Jean Reno) is hot on their heels.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 17%

Rough Night (R21)

Scarlett Johansson gives it her all in this girls-behaving-badly comedy that involves a bachelorette party, a dead stripper and stolen diamonds.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 46%