More in cinemas

Mother! (NC16)

This psychological thriller by Darren Aronofsky has received split votes - you either love it or hate it. Still, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence's masterful performance deserves a chance.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 68%

It (NC16)

This horror remake is a great roller-coaster ride, thanks to Bill Skarsgard's performance as the titular clown. It's not at the top of the US box office for no reason.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

Nails (PG13)

Horror buffs will delight in this flick, in which a woman (Shauna Macdonald), is convinced that a terrifying presence called Nails exists. No one believes her.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 44%

The Only Living Boy In New York (NC16)

When a college graduate's (Callum Turner) life is upended by his father's mistress (Kate Beckinsale), his neighbour (Jeff Bridges) dishes out worldly advice.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 30%

Logan Lucky (PG13)

Trying to reverse a family curse, two brothers (Channing Tatum and Adam Driver) set out to execute a robbery with the help of a bomb expert (Daniel Craig) in Steven Soderbergh's crime comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%

American Made (M18)

Tom Cruise frees himself from The Mummy curse with this entertaining film loosely based on real-life smuggler Barry Seal.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 89%