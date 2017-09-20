More in cinemas
Mother! (NC16)
This psychological thriller by Darren Aronofsky has received split votes - you either love it or hate it. Still, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence's masterful performance deserves a chance.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 68%
It (NC16)
This horror remake is a great roller-coaster ride, thanks to Bill Skarsgard's performance as the titular clown. It's not at the top of the US box office for no reason.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%
Nails (PG13)
Horror buffs will delight in this flick, in which a woman (Shauna Macdonald), is convinced that a terrifying presence called Nails exists. No one believes her.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 44%
The Only Living Boy In New York (NC16)
When a college graduate's (Callum Turner) life is upended by his father's mistress (Kate Beckinsale), his neighbour (Jeff Bridges) dishes out worldly advice.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 30%
Logan Lucky (PG13)
Trying to reverse a family curse, two brothers (Channing Tatum and Adam Driver) set out to execute a robbery with the help of a bomb expert (Daniel Craig) in Steven Soderbergh's crime comedy.
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 93%
American Made (M18)
Tom Cruise frees himself from The Mummy curse with this entertaining film loosely based on real-life smuggler Barry Seal.