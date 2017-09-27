More in cinemas

Stronger (M18)

Jake Gyllenhaal is heading to the Oscars with his impressive performance in this biopic about Jeff Bauman, the man who lost his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (NC16)

The camaraderie between Taron Egerton, Colin Firth and Mark Strong is the glue that keeps this frivolous action spy flick together.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 50%

The Glass Castle (PG)

Brie Larson plays author Jeannette Walls in this film that chronicles the latter's unconventional upbringing, while Woody Harrelson shines as her eccentric father.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 48%

Mother! (NC16)

This psychological thriller by Darren Aronofsky has received split votes - you either love it or hate it. Still, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence's masterful performance deserves a chance.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 68%

It (NC16)

This horror remake and box-office megahit is a great roller-coaster ride, thanks to Bill Skarsgard's performance as the titular clown.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%

Nails (PG13)

Horror buffs will delight in this flick, in which a woman (Shauna Macdonald) is convinced that a terrifying presence called Nails exists, but no one believes her.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 44%