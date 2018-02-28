Movie listing

Peter Rabbit (PG)

This animation sees Beatrix Potter's beloved characters fighting with Mr McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne).

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 58%

The Mercy (PG13)

Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz star in this biopic about British amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst and his solo attempt to circumnavigate the globe.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71%

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (R21)

Luke Evans is Harvard psychologist William Moulton Marsto whose polyamorous relationship with his wife (Rebecca Hall) and his mistress (Bella Heathcote) becomes the inspiration behined the creation of Wonder Woman.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 87%

Lady Bird (M18)

Saoirse Ronan may not win the Best Actress Oscar next week, but her powerful performance is the driving force behind this drama about a volatile mother-daughter relationship.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 99%

Black Panther (PG)

Whether this is the best Marvel Studio film to date is debatable, but this African-centric superhero flick is thought-provoking and is breaking box-office records everywhere.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Braven (NC16)

Jason Momoa takes no prisoners in this intense action-thriller about a father-son duo taking on a group of drug traffickers.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 73%

Wonder Wheel (NC16)

Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple find themselves in a love triangle in this Woody Allen-directed dramedy set amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s.

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 31%