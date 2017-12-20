Movie listings

Ferdinand (PG)

This colourful tale about a giant bull (John Cena) who is determined to return to his family after being captured makes for family-friendly fun.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%

Wonder (PG)

Tissues are mandatory for this inspiring and uplifting drama about a 10-year-old boy (Jacob Tremblay) with a facial deformity who attends a mainstream school for the first time.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 85%

The Thousand Faces Of Dunjia (PG)

Even the combination of Yuen Woo Ping and Tsui Hark cannot breathe life into this wuxia fantasy about a constable (Aarif Lee) who fights aliens alongside a secret society with supernatural abilities.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 29%

Paddington 2 (PG)

The beloved bear's new adventure retains the first movie's whimsical charm and still exudes that delightfully warm fuzzy feeling.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

A Taxi Driver (PG13)

One of South Korea's top 10 box-office winners and its entry for Best Foreign Film at next year's Oscars, this action drama set in the throes of the 1980 Gwangju Uprising takes you on a roller-coaster ride.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 95%

Murder On The Orient Express (PG)

A star-studded cast and luscious set pieces keep this reimagining of Agatha Christie's beloved crime novel from running off the rails.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 58%

Coco (PG)

Not only is Pixar's latest offering a gorgeous box-office behemoth, its heart-tugging message about family will keep you and the children entertained during the school holidays.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 97%