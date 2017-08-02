Movie Review: 2:22 (PG13)

This thriller is about how a man's life is changed when strange things keep happening in exactly the same manner daily, at precisely 2:22pm.

Dylan Branson (Michiel Huisman) is an air traffic controller who has the ability to visualise patterns but is suspended from his job when he almost causes two planes to collide while on duty.

The intriguing part is when he discovers more coincidences which play out every day, and we are immersed in the mystery along with him.

But disappointingly, the storyline veers towards romance when Dylan meets a beautiful woman, Sarah (Teresa Palmer). Though the bulk of 2:22 still focuses on him trying to make sense of the occurrences, the eventual plot twist won't exactly blow your mind.

RATING: 2.5/5