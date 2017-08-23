Movie Review: 47 Meters Down (PG13)

47 METERS DOWN (PG13)

To put it bluntly, this movie celebrates sheer stupidity.

For starters, even if you take great white sharks out of the equation, why would you go cage diving when you do not even know how to dive in the first place?

Why do you need to prove to your ex-boyfriend that you can be an exciting person when that isn't even your personality?

Shouldn't alarm bells be ringing when both the dive boat and cage are equally rickety?

And when instructions tell you to remain in the cage, why don't you obey?

Mandy Moore plays a newly-dumped scuba-diving novice who foolishly decides that taking cool Instagram photos is better than personal safety, so she joins younger sister (Claire Holt) for shark cage diving.

It does not take long for the women to be trapped in the cage on the sea floor.

This survival thriller has some good jump scares, but you know their fates are sealed halfway through. - JOANNE SOH

Rating: 2/5