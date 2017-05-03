Movie Review: Aftermath (NC16)

This film is about how two complete strangers cross paths after a plane crash.

Roman(Arnold Schwarzenegger) loses his wife and daughter, while Jake (Scoot McNairy) happened to be the air traffic controller at the time of the crash.

There is little dialogue throughout the film and the plot depends heavily on the two actors' performances.

Much of the emotional pull comes from Roman's grief and Jake's guilt, which aren't always the easiest roles to play, but they made it seem easy.

Beneath Roman's character, the intensity of his quiet anger building inside him made it seem like Schwarzenegger had indeed experienced the same trauma off-screen.

McNairy didn't fall behind much for he took Jake down an emotional downward spiral as someone facing depression while wracked with guilt.

Thankfully, the actors' performances saved the unexciting storyline.

Rating: 2.5/5