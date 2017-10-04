Movie Review: Ajin: Demi Human (NC16)

Medical intern Kei Nagai (Takeru Satoh) is an Ajin, or immortal, after coming back to life following a horrific car accident.

Kei is hunted down by the government. Another Ajin named Sato (Gou Ayano) tries to save him, but how can Kei be thankful when he realises that the latter is plotting revenge against both the government and the human race?

The action scenes are well choreographed, and with a smart concept behind the well-written plot, audiences may wrestle with the question of morality and who the true villian of the film is.

Suspense fills every minute, making this movie one of the best Japanese manga-adapted action films I have ever watched.

Rating: 4.5/5