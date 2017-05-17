Movies

Movie Review: Alien: Covenant (M18)

Alien: Covenant, starring Michael Fassbender.PHOTO: TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX
Jonathan Roberts
Digital and Visual Editor
May 17, 2017 06:01 am

A huge improvement on the often ridiculous Prometheus. There's a lot to enjoy with this, especially for that sense of unrelenting terror.

Once things go wrong for the colonists, there's little respite and much gore.

Thanks to CGI, the creatures move a little too well compared to before but they are still chilling all the same.

While Danny McBride is surprisingly good, this is Michael Fassbender's film.

Director Ridley Scott has delivered his darkest film for some time while delivering that distinctive style that sadly only seems to crop up every decade or so. 

RATING: 4/5

Jonathan Roberts

