Movie Review: American Assassin (NC16)

Fronted by the nondescript Dylan O'Brien, better known as "The Maze Runner guy", American Assassin attempts to introduce a Jason Bourne 2.0.

But the action thriller fails to capture the intrigue and flair of the Bourne films, or even the Harrison Ford-Jack Ryan movies.

O'Brien is Mitch, a seemingly carefree American who becomes a revenge-filled vigilante after his girlfriend gets killed by terrorists.

After his attempt to eliminate her murderers is thwarted by US military forces, he finds himself recruited into a black ops team headed by Michael Keaton's tough-as-nails former US Navy Seal.

Plot holes aside, the film seems to justify revenge killing and condone violence, and that cannot be good in this day and age.