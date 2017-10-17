Movies

Movie Review: American Assassin (NC16)

Now showing
Joanne Soh
Assistant Entertainment Editor
Oct 17, 2017 06:00 am

Fronted by the nondescript Dylan O'Brien, better known as "The Maze Runner guy", American Assassin attempts to introduce a Jason Bourne 2.0.

But the action thriller fails to capture the intrigue and flair of the Bourne films, or even the Harrison Ford-Jack Ryan movies.

O'Brien is Mitch, a seemingly carefree American who becomes a revenge-filled vigilante after his girlfriend gets killed by terrorists.

After his attempt to eliminate her murderers is thwarted by US military forces, he finds himself recruited into a black ops team headed by Michael Keaton's tough-as-nails former US Navy Seal.

Plot holes aside, the film seems to justify revenge killing and condone violence, and that cannot be good in this day and age.

Close bond makes for devastating finale
Movies

Movie Review: Only The Brave

movieREVIEWSentertainment

Joanne Soh

Assistant Entertainment Editor
joannes@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Joanne Soh
 