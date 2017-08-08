Movie Review: Annabelle: Creation (NC16)

The origins of the titular demonic doll first introduced in The Conjuring (2013) is finally revealed in the horror film Annabelle: Creation.

It takes place 12 years after the tragic death of the seven-year-old daughter of a dollmaker (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife (Miranda Otto).

They offer shelter to a nun and several girls from a Catholic orphanage, and soon experience terrifying occurrences after one of the girls, polio-stricken Janice (Talitha Bateman), discovers the double-braided and white-frocked doll.

Compared to 2014's Annabelle, this prequel manages to tug at our heartstrings as the characters have more personality, giving the storydepth.

Despite its loose script, the massive set feels very much alive and creepy, especially with the use of various elements in the house, such as a mechanical chair that goes up the stairs and a dumbwaiter.

Rating: 4/5