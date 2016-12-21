Movie Review: Assassin's Creed

Shirtless Michael Fassbender. That's the only draw.

This is a really confusing story, maybe because I'm not familiar with the game.

Fassbender plays two characters. One is death-row convict Callum who after a lethal injection, finds himself mysteriously alive and working for a shady corporation run by Rikkin (Jeremy Irons) and Sofia (Marion Cotillard).

The other character is Callum's ancestor, a key player in secret society Assassins, that know about the Apple of Eden, which has the power to deprive man of free will.

Video game adaptations don't usually succeed.

The main problem is that they all take it too seriously and assume movie-goers are familiar with the games.

This is no different.

Director Justin Kurzel, Fassbender and Cotillard worked together in last year's Macbeth, yet there's no chemistry between them.

There are some spectacular scenes like when they jump off buildings, but they are all drowned by the incoherent plot.

RATING: 2