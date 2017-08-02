Movie Review: Atomic Blonde is a female force to be reckoned with
There isn't a better time for a movie like Atomic Blonde, where we get a strong female protagonist who looks fabulously cool while kicking butt.
Charlize Theron, like Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, is at ease taking charge in the company of men.
Theron has demonstrated her ability to play a steely femme fatale in the Snow White movies, but it was 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road that saw the Oscar winner turn into an action heroine.
Many have likened her latest spy character, Lorraine, to that of James Bond, Jason Bourne and even John Wick - after all, director David Leitch was a co-director for the Keanu Reeves action vehicle.
Theron can definitely go head to head with those male cinematic agents, bringing along that flair that makes her so magnetic and sexy. She can channel ruthlessness, intelligence and sass with a mere glint in the eye or head tilt.
Her statuesque physique - accentuated by stilettos, tailored pants, trench coats and slinky dresses - is amazing to watch as she nimbly pummels the baddies to a pulp.
The narrative is rather convoluted, and the pacing could be tighter, but Leitch's fluid and gratifying long takes are to be praised.
The former stuntman-turned-director delivers a breathless standout scene towards the end of the film - we follow Lorraine from an empty apartment block's elevator to engaging in fisticuffs along the narrow corridors in a room and then back outside in one supposedly seamless take.
That moment will be remembered as one of the best action sequences in recent movie history.
RATING: 4/5
MOVIE: Atomic Blonde
STARRING: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, Toby Jones, John Goodman, Sofia Boutella
DIRECTOR: David Leitch
THE SKINNY: Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is a top MI6 agent who is sent to Berlin to recover a vital list of undercover spies before the Russians get their hands on it. She is told to trust no one and that includes her Berlin counterpart David Percival (McAvoy).
RATING: R21
Still in cinemas
