Movie review: Avengers: Infinity War

Josh Brolin plays Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, which broke global box-office records over the weekend.

Clearly many have flocked to the cinemas to catch this movie event of the year.

Kevin Feige tweeted a thank-you letter yesterday to all the Marvel fans for making Avengers: Infinity Wars the biggest opening weekend of all time. The movie has grossed over US$640 million (S$852 million) worldwide, and it has yet to open in China, one of Hollywood's biggest markets.

Locally, it made $6.12 million in box office sales during last week's five-day opening weekend (Wednesday to Sunday).

Marvel has done a fantastic job tying all 18 films together - leading up to this film where Thanos finally gets his hands on the power gems. That's the kind of long-term planning that other studios will be kicking themselves over.

Much credit goes to directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who managed to pack so much into this 149-minute gargantuan visual spectacle.

The Russos inherited over 20 marquee characters from the cinematic Marvel universe, each with their own story to tell.

The brothers kept the quirks of each character's own franchise yet managed to make them blend seamlessly into Infinity War. A stand-out example is the opening sequence where Thor meets the Guardians.

The story of Thanos and his quest for the six infinity stones - Space, Mind, Reality, Power, Soul, and Time - has been 10 years in the making.

For all his genocidal tendencies, Thanos is not a one-dimensional villain - a charge often levelled at previous Marvel baddies. Care was taken to give character depth to the mad titan.

The moments between Thanos and his adopted daughter Gamora (Zoe Saldana) are genuinely bittersweet.

This is one epic film that is so well melded together with equal parts humour, action, drama and tragedy.

You will cheer, you will gasp, you will laugh and you may cry. Infinity War is one heck of a roller-coaster ride that you don't want to end.

Rating: 5/5

MOVIE: Avengers: Infinity War

STARRING: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Zoe Saldana

DIRECTOR: Anthony and Joe Russo

THE SKINNY: Thanos’ (Brolin) relentless quest for the Infinity Stones see the genocidal titan face off with the Avengers. But with several stones already in his possession, can Thanos be stopped by Earth’s mightiest superheroes?

RATING: PG13