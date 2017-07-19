Movie Review: Baby Driver (NC16)

BABY DRIVER (NC16)

This could be the film of the year. Hands down, the most thrilling, exhilarating, charming and original thing to hit screens in an age.

After being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), a talented getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

For this tunes-driven extended car chase, some of the best moments are actually on foot.

The opening bank heist is an adrenaline shot that will make any subsequent car ride you take feel like a slog by pony and cart.

But it is just the simple journey of getting coffee that stuns.

Done in one shot, the sounds of the street start to subtly work in time to the music.

Be warned, this is not the caper the trailers suggest, and Jamie Foxx as a violent gang member is not to be messed with. This is more than just a cool soundtrack - this is making the music and the visuals work in a way rarely done before.

The uncut review can be found at tnp.sg. - JONATHAN ROBERTS

RATING: 5/5