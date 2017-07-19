Movie Review: The Bad Batch (M18)

THE BAD BATCH (M18)

Definitely not your typical horror-thriller, The Bad Batch strays from mainstream dystopian films.

Suki Waterhouse stars as Arlen, a young woman thrown into the desert wasteland and away from civilisation. She is one of the many who have been classified as the "bad batch".

The film's opening sequence gives us a glimpse into the cannibalistic world where outcasts are desperate to survive.

Although there is much to revel in visually, the story starts to become static over two hours.

Halfway through, it is disappointing to see how the plot steers towards predictability, involving a hunt for a missing child and love-hate relationship between Arlen and the kid's father (Jason Momoa).- CHARMAINE SOH

RATING: 2/5