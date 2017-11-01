Movie Review: A Bad Moms Christmas (NC16)

Thor: Ragnarok (PG13)

Who knew the end of the world could be so much fun? Matching laughs with genuine heart, Thor: Ragnarok is easily one of the funniest Marvel films, thanks to the chemistry between Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

My Little Pony: The Movie (G)

This animation is cute, colourful and charming, and will delight fans of the toys and cartoons. But it could be too saccharine sweet to please the others.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 44%

Jigsaw (M18)

What is Halloween without a horror flick? The Jigsaw Killer (Tobin Bell) from the Saw films returns to taunt the city with a series of gruesome murders. But he has been dead for a decade. So is he back or is there a copycat killer on the loose?

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 43%

Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG)

This biopic about A. A. Milne and how he created the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh books is beautifully shot and wonderfully acted by Domhnall Gleeson and child star Will Tilston. But be warned, it is a sad tale.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 63%

Happy Death Day (PG13)

Due to a Groundhog Day-esque time loop, college girl Theresa (Jessica Rothe) realises she has to relive the day she is murdered over and over again until she finds out who her killer is.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 69%

Only The Brave (PG13)

This biopic starring Josh Brolin and Miles Teller may not be groundbreaking, but the heroes of Granite Mountain Hotshots deserve more than a standing ovation.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

American Assassin (NC16)

It supposedly marks Dylan O'Brien's departure from teen genres, but the plot holes and glorified revenge killings make this spy thriller unappealing.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 34%