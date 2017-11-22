Movie Review: Battle Of The Sexes

BATTLE OF THE SEXES (M18)

STARRING: Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Sarah Silverman, Austin Stowell

Based on the epic 1973 tennis match between women's World No. 1 Billie Jean King (Stone) and former men's champ Bobby Riggs (Carell), this dramedy benefits from present-day issues about female equality.

While the match is the focus, the incidents leading up to it are the film's heart and soul.

Stone sheds her trademark wide-eyed girliness to play King, a driven, no-nonsense winner who simply wants female players to be treated fairly and receive the same prize money as their male peers.

Encouraged by her supportive husband Larry (Stowell), King and business partner Gladys Heldman (Silverman) set up the Women's Tennis Association to show the world that female players can also bring in spectators.

King also battles her sexual orientation after meeting hairdresser Marilyn Barnett (Andrea Riseborough).

Stone is a marvel, drawing you in as a crusader. You also feel her strains and internal struggles.

RATING: 3.5/5