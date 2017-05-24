Movies

Movie Review: The Beautiful Fantastic (PG)

Jessica Brown Findlay in This Beautiful Fantastic.PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION
Charmaine Soh
Review
May 24, 2017 10:20 am

This tale revolves around an unlikely friendship between the reclusive Bella (Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay), who wants to write children's books, and her grumpy neighbour Alfie (Tom Wilkinson).

When her landlord threatens to evict her over her overgrown garden, she tries to restore it to its former glory. Enter the old widower, who inspires her with his knowledge of plants.

It's a sweet story about total opposites developing a bond. But at certain points, Bella seems to disregard her obsessive-compulsive disorder. Instead, her mental health issues are disturbingly treated more as quirks rather than something serious.

RATING: 3/5

Movie Review: Brimstone (R21)
Movie Review: Brimstone (R21)

Charmaine Soh

