Movie Review: The Beautiful Fantastic (PG)

This tale revolves around an unlikely friendship between the reclusive Bella (Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay), who wants to write children's books, and her grumpy neighbour Alfie (Tom Wilkinson).

When her landlord threatens to evict her over her overgrown garden, she tries to restore it to its former glory. Enter the old widower, who inspires her with his knowledge of plants.

It's a sweet story about total opposites developing a bond. But at certain points, Bella seems to disregard her obsessive-compulsive disorder. Instead, her mental health issues are disturbingly treated more as quirks rather than something serious.

RATING: 3/5