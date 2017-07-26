Movie Review: The Big Sick (NC16)

THE BIG SICK (NC16)

This romantic comedy is anything but typical. About the real-life story of Pakistani-American comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his American wife, Emily Gordon, The Big Sick tells a heart-warming tale of how the couple go through the ups and downs brought about by their cultural differences.

Nanjianiplays himself, an aspiring professional stand-up comedian, injecting his usual dose of light-hearted humour.

Despite the emotional tug-of-war between his traditional Muslim family and Gordon, played by Zoe Kazan, The Big Sick depicts the raw and wonderful side of an interracial relationship - even more so when she falls into a coma.

Ultimately, we see how he grows through his attempts at developing bonds on shaky ground and eventually makes the decision that could make or break everything.

RATINGS: 4.5/5