Movie Review: Bitter Harvest

Set in 1930s Ukraine, Bitter Harvest has the Holodomor, an actual event that killed millions of Ukrainians, as its backdrop.

Unfortunately, the tragedy of the man-made famine genocide is downplayed for the shallow romance between Yuri (Max Irons) and Natalka (Samantha Barks).

Growing up together, the couple have known each other for most of their life, but this part of the movie is so underdeveloped I didn't see a point in the love story.

And although the actors manage to bring out heightened emotions which support the storyline, the plot is mostly underwhelming.

Nonetheless, Bitter Harvest remains a watchable effort that sheds light on the atrocities that happened under Joseph Stalin's rule.

Rating: 3/5