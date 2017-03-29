Movie Review: The Boss Baby (PG)

THE BOSS BABY (PG)

Mummies and impressionable young children are this film's target demographic, which makes me the perfect audience.

For someone who's been (willingly) bossed around by four babies in real life over the past 10 years, I find The Boss Baby's charms irresistible, despite a storyline that gets more and more ludicrous.

Told from the point of view of a wildly imaginative seven-year-old boy and former only child, the movie tracks the arrival of a new baby (voiced by Alec Baldwin) .

The humour won't tickle everyone, but gags about diapers, milk formula, play dates and sibling rivalry hit home with me - a particular scene involving pacifiers is pure gold.It also features the cutest animated babies ever on the big screen, - let's just say Puss in Boots' eyes have nothing on Boss Baby's.

RATING: 3/5