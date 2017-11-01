Movie Review: Brad's Status (M18)

There is no better person to play an inadequate and anxiety-filled worrywart than Ben Stiller.

He is Brad, a man who is trying to get his 17-year-old son, Troy (a wonderful Austin Abrams), into college.

He envies his successful and wealthy college mates, and constantly whines about how life has dealt him a poor deck of cards.

But life is good for Brad. He lives comfortably, has a loving and supportive wife, and Troy is a music prodigy who has been offered a place at Harvard.

It takes a young Harvard student, Ananya (Shazi Raja) to tell Brad the hard truth: He is a jerk with champagne problems.

Stiller is in his element, honestly fleshing out mid-life problems that plague many of us.

His moments with Abrams are genuine, tender and heartfelt, making this film a worthwhile watch.

Rating: 3.5/5