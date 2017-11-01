Movies

Movie Review: Brad's Status (M18)

Movie review: Brad&#039;s Status
Brad's Status, starring Ben Stiller and Austin AbramsPHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION
Joanne Soh
Assistant Entertainment Editor
Review
Nov 01, 2017 06:00 am

There is no better person to play an inadequate and anxiety-filled worrywart than Ben Stiller.

He is Brad, a man who is trying to get his 17-year-old son, Troy (a wonderful Austin Abrams), into college.

He envies his successful and wealthy college mates, and constantly whines about how life has dealt him a poor deck of cards.

But life is good for Brad. He lives comfortably, has a loving and supportive wife, and Troy is a music prodigy who has been offered a place at Harvard.

It takes a young Harvard student, Ananya (Shazi Raja) to tell Brad the hard truth: He is a jerk with champagne problems.

Stiller is in his element, honestly fleshing out mid-life problems that plague many of us.

Kate Winslet takes hard work to new heights in The Mountain Between Us
Movies

Kate Winslet takes hard work to new heights in new film

His moments with Abrams are genuine, tender and heartfelt, making this film a worthwhile watch.

 

Rating: 3.5/5

movieREVIEWS

Joanne Soh

Assistant Entertainment Editor
joannes@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Joanne Soh