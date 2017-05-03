Movie Review: Brain On Fire (PG13)

This biographical drama film was really inspiring and fascinating to watch.

It's about a young, ambitious journalist, Susannah Cahalan (Chloë Grace Moretz), who mysteriously develops erratic behaviour and does not understand what is happening to her.

But a fortunate intervention by one doctor helps her rebuild her life. Much of the storyline portrays her battle with the disorder and the film takes its time to develop the disorder's different stages.

From instantaneous mood swings to seizures that felt truly genuine, Moretz grasped all the right emotions and physical expressions and I was wowed by how well she did it.

I really liked that this is one of those rare films that help spread awareness of a disease which many wouldn't have heard of.

But despite my appreciation for learning something new, I thought it was a rushed ending because the doctor who changed everything only appeared towards the end of the film.

Rating: 4/5