Movie Review: Brimstone (R21)

This Western thriller tells the story of a young woman(Dakota Fanning), who can't speak and her fight against a wicked reverend (Guy Pearce) who is determined to make her life miserable. It also shows how religion is exploited by evil, especially behind closed doors.

The plot won't blow anyone away, but the intense, sadistic scenes and dark twists will get to you.

Whatever Fanning's character endures is completely unthinkable, and that's when the actress shines. She portrays utmost bravery in times of such atrocity.

And then there's Pearce, whose fearsome and horrifying presence gave me chills throughout the film. He plays his part so well, it makes Brimstone a nightmare come to life.

Rating: 4/5