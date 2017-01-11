Movie Review: The Bye Bye Man

I never have high hopes for horror movies, and that definitely hasn't changed after watching this.

The plot follows a group of college students, Elliot (Douglas Smith), John (Lucien Laviscount) and Sasha (Cressida Bonas) as they try to fight The Bye Bye Man, who has been terrorising them after a seance session.

Directed by Stacy Title, the film is predictable and filled with cheap jump scares and horny teenagers that throw the movie into a new level of redundancy.

Smith and Laviscount manage to give decent performances, but Bonas is plain terrible.

Even if the movie isn't terrifying, at least make The Bye Bye Man look scary. He just looks like a meatier version of Voldermort.

It is time to say farewell to The Bye Bye Man.

RATING: 2/5