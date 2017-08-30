Movie Review: Cars 3 (PG)

Cars is quite an anomaly in the Pixar family.

The 2006 animation was the studio's first film to receive lukewarm reception from critics after six great films.

Yet kids took to shiny red race car Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), and Cars became a global box-office hit.

Taking into consideration the insane amount of money made (including that from Cars merchandise), it is a no-brainer that the franchise revved up two more sequels.

In Cars 3, we see an older McQueen, one who is no longer a hotshot and is constantly beaten by newer and better models on the race track, particularly the sleek Jackson Storm (Armie Hammer).

A near-fatal accident leaves McQueen in semi-retirement until an opportunity arises to not only return to the track but to beat Storm once and for all.

What I enjoy about Cars 3 is the mentor-mentee relationship between Lightning and aspiring race car Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo).

There is also much heart and humour, making this a satisfying and nostalgic last ride.

RATING: 3/5