Movie Review: Chasing The Dragon

Nostalgic is the word that best sums up this film. It plays out like an old-school gangster flick, one reminiscent of those from the mid-1980s to early 1990s.

Perhaps it is because director Wong Jing was an influential film-maker of that era.

Could it also be that Andy Lau is reprising his 1991 Lee Rock cop character here?

Or is it because Chasing The Dragon stars Lau's generation of veteran actors such as Kent Cheng, Felix Wong and Kent Tong?

It is the confluence of these factors, the classic triad story and Wong's stylistic approach that makes Chasing The Dragon appealing.

The title is a clear indication that the theme is all about drugs, and how real-life drug lord Ng Sek Ho, better known as Crippled Ho, comes to power.

How he earns that moniker is one of the most gut-wrenching portions of the film, and one that solidifies the riveting camaraderie between Lee and Ho.

Yen gives a fine performance of a man willing to do whatever it takes to survive.

Sporting an awful wig and moustache, his Ho is one unscrupulous and power-hungry guy, but credit to Yen for not making him two-dimensional.

I haven't watched a lot of Hong Kong films, but I remember Lau's portrayal of corrupt cop Lee in the Lee Rock films, both released in 1991.

Those movies made me take notice of Lau who, to me, was merely a pretty face then.

More than 25 years later, Lau still looks immaculate. Here is a 56-year-old starring in a period piece looking almost the same as he did in the Lee Rock movies.

Rating: 3.5/5

MOVIE: Chasing The Dragon

STARRING: Donnie Yen, Andy Lau, Kent Cheng, Kent Tong, Philip Keung, Wilfred Lau, Felix Wong

DIRECTOR: Wong Jing

THE SKINNY: Chronicling the life of illegal Chinese immigrant Ng Sek Ho (Yen) who goes from low-life gangster to powerful drug lord - with support from shady police chief Lee Rock (Lau) - in 1960s Hong Kong.

RATING: NC16