Movie Review: Churchill (PG)

Rating: 2.5/5

This historical drama follows Winston Churchill during the events leading up to the Allied D-Day landings in Normandy, France, in 1944.

As the plot centres on Churchill's (Brian Cox) intense opposition against the Allies' plan for the war, we see his reluctance to agree with it.

Sadly, "underwhelming" is the only word to describe the movie, which essentially is a progression of scenes of the British prime minister sticking his head wherever he likes and going against whoever supports the plan.

It is Churchill's wife (Miranda Richardson) who rises to the occasion, bringing out the grace and patience needed to support a leader who is constantly under the spotlight.

Churchill ultimately tells the story of the people behind the politician's success, even though they are seldom remembered.