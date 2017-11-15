Movie Review: Coco (PG)

COCO (PG)

Rating: 3.5 stars

Set around the Mexican holiday Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead), young music prodigy Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez) is not allowed to follow his dreams of becoming a world-class musician like his late idol Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt) because of his family's silly decades-old ban on music.

When he is mysteriously transported to the Land of the Dead, he learns why his family hates music so much and hopes to reverse the ban.

But first, he must find his way back to the living and receives help from his dead ancestors and a charming con man, Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal).

Pixar has another winner on its hand.

Coco is visually gorgeous -the Land of the Dead cannot be any more vivid and colourful, and the myriad skeleton characters are endearing too.

While the significance of Dia de Muertos may not be appreciated by local audiences and some of the Spanish dialogue will fly over most of our heads, the animated movie's heartwarming message will not be lost on anyone.

Coco opens here Nov 23. - JOANNE SOH