Movie Review: Collateral Beauty (PG13)

This movie is an example of the proverb "too many cooks spoil the broth".

It is an interesting situation where you have many wonderful talents in one movie, yet it does not take you anywhere or make you feel for any of the characters.

Will Smith stars in this ensemble drama alongside Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley, Edward Norton and Michael Pena.

Smith plays a top advertising guy who cannot accept the fact that his young daughter has died. Concerned for his well-being, his colleagues (Winslet, Norton and Pena) hire some actors (Mirren, Knightley and newcomer Jacob Latimore) to help him get back on his feet.

There is an explanation to the movie's title, but it does not make any sense.

The film's concept of coping with death is applaudable, but the execution is at the other extreme. It is such a waste of talent.

RATING: 2/5