Movie Review: Collide (PG13)

Nicholas Hoult makes one good action hero.

Physically, he fills the big screen adequately, giving us much eye candy along the way.

He's also a talented actor, which is just as well as this action flick requires some emoting.

He plays Casey, a small-time US drug peddler in Germany. Felicity Jones is his sweetheart Juliette, who needs a kidney transplant. He reluctantly takes on a job to steal from German kingpin Hagen (Anthony Hopkins) in order to pay for the medical treatment.

The story is pretty straightforward, much like a mash-up of Gone In Sixty Seconds and the Fast & Furious and The Transporter movies, but with the theme that love can make people do crazy things.

The action sequences are pretty exciting, with comic relief from Ben Kingsley as Casey's flamboyant drug lord boss.

Hoult deftly carries Collide on his shoulders. If Hollywood ever plans to reboot the Die Hard franchise, they should look to him to helm it.

RATING: 3/5