Movie Review: A Cure For Wellness (M18)

Is there a cure for the disturbing scenes I've witnessed here?

This psychological horror thriller is one of those movies where everything is so aesthetically pleasing to the eyes.

But the plot line gradually veers towards the slightly disappointing.

Dane DeHaan stars as workaholic Lockhart, who travels to the Swiss Alps to bring his company's chief executive officer back from an iffy and remote wellness centre, where Dr Volmer (Jason Isaacs) is the head.

He soon realises that things are not what they seem and has no choice but to be admitted as a patient after getting into a car crash.

Director Gore Verbinski really brings everything to the table in terms of his beautiful screen direction that has a certain creepiness to it.

The gory scenes are excruciatingly slow and unnecessarily dragged out.

The beginning looks so promising, but it gets too weird and confusing towards the end.

3/5