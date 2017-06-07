Movie Review: Didi's Dreams (PG)

(From left) Dee Hsu as Didi and Lin Chi Ling as Shangguan Lingling. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

Rating: 3/5

Dee Hsu plays two characters in this Taiwanese comedy directed by Kevin Tsai.

The first is Didi, a comedian who wishes to prove herself before her superstar sister, Shangguan Lingling (Lin Chi Ling).

The second is Chun Mei, the owner of a noodle shop who is dumped by a boy she has fancied for a long time.

Their lives intertwine when they start dreaming of each other every night.

Didi's story is about a reunion between the two sisters, while Chun Mei's is a lively tale with all kinds of weirdly dressed customers. With the Taiwanese popular variety show Here Comes KangXi hosts Hsu and Tsai involved in this movie, it would naturally attract their well-established fan base.

And Hsu definitely did not let fans down with her entertaining performance.