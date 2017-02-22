Movie Review: Fist Fight (M18)

Somebody punch me.

It makes me sad that comedy films try so hard to be funny these days, and this latest one is no exception.

The movie follows Andy (Charlie Day), who is hoping that he does not get fired from his job as a teacher as the school is cutting down on staff.

He then gets hot-headed teacher Ron (Ice Cube) axed instead, and Ron challenges Andy to a fist fight after school.

There are a few funny moments, and I'm a huge fan of Cube's iconic peeved facial expression.

Featuring a clichéd storyline and weak jokes, Fist Fight ultimately disappoints by getting Day and Cube - both great actors - to spew punchlines that are probably copied from a joke book.

rating: 2.5/5