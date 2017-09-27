Movie Review: The Foreigner (NC 16)

THE FOREIGNER (NC16)

The film is based on Stephen Leather's novel The Chinaman. Jackie Chan plays Quan, a Vietnamese immigrant and owner of a Chinese restaurant in London.

His perfect life is shattered when his teenage daughter (Katie Leung, from the Harry Potter movies) becomes a victim of a terrorist attack.

Quan seeks answers from the authorities. When he receives none, he decides to take matters into his own hands, and so begins a cat-and-mouse vengeance game that also involves Irish minister Liam (Pierce Brosnan).

It is always nice to see Chan doing a serious action film, and this is definitely one of his better ones of late.

Directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale and Edge Of Darkness), The Foreigner has some tense moments, realistic fights and great exchanges between Chan and Brosnan, predictable plot notwithstanding.

Rating: 3/5