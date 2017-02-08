Movie Review: The Founder (PG13)

THE FOUNDER (PG13)

Rating: 3.5/5

The McDonald's story has nothing to do with a clown named Ronald.

It is also neither child-friendly nor inspirational.

The story of how McDonald's become the massive fast-food empire it is today is an ugly tale of capitalism and greed.

Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) is a struggling salesman who chances upon a homey diner called McDonald's, run by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald.

Fascinated by their ingenuity in producing good food fast, Kroc persuades them to let him franchise their concept.

Unhappy their strict quality control is hindering franchise expansion, Kroc manipulates the brothers into selling him the business - for a pittance.

He even blatantly claims he is the founder of McDonald's.

The story may be ugly, but Keaton turns in an impressive performance. His Kroc is a multifaceted person who is basically an ambitious guy chasing the American dream.