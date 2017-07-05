Movie Review: Get caught in My Cousin Rachel's web

Rachel Weisz keeps you wondering about her character's possible guilt in My Cousin Rachel.

Based on Daphne du Maurier's 1951 novel of the same name, My Cousin Rachel is a straightforward "did she or didn't she" tale.

Philip idolises his cousin Ambrose, and is at a loss when he leaves cold England for sunny Italy due to his weak constitution.

Jealousy rears its ugly head when Ambrose's attention turns to his new wife Rachel, whom he raves about in his letters.

When the tone changes in Ambrose's correspondence to insinuate that Rachel is not who she seems, the film kicks into high gear.

Rachel Weisz is splendid as the potential black widow.

She plays Rachel with such control, keeping you intrigued and guessing to the very end if she is indeed a murderous gold-digger.

Her eyes and smile light up the screen though she is in dour black throughout.

Her charisma is extremely magnetic, so it is no surprise that Philip - who has little experience with women - is almost instantly smitten.

Sam Claflin, who was charming in The Hunger Games and Me Before You, comes across as very flat here.

Next to Weisz, he is green and unpolished, but does play up his puppy-eyed and infatuated Philip.

Director Roger Michell (Notting Hill) delivers a gorgeous film, supported by an equally strong score.

But My Cousin Rachel, about a woman beyond her time, belongs to Weisz, who is well worth all your time.

Rating: 3.5/5

MOVIE: My Cousin Rachel

STARRING: Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin, Iain Glen, Holliday Grainger

DIRECTOR: Roger Michell

THE SKINNY: Philip (Claflin) seeks vengeance against Rachel (Weisz), believing she murdered his cousin-guardian Ambrose after marrying the latter in order to inherit his estate. But Philip finds himself falling under her spell.

RATING: NC16