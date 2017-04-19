Movie review: Gifted

(From left) Mckenna Grace and Chris Evans in Gifted.

Best known as Captain America, Chris Evans now takes on a refreshing fatherly role as Frank Adler, a single man raising his late sister's seven-year-old daughter Mary (Mckenna Grace).

Like her mum who was a math genius before committing suicide, the girl also has extraordinary mathematical abilities.

Evans is surprisingly good as a father figure and Grace's performance is impressive, radiating intelligence without looking like she swallowed chunks of information before spouting it all out.

But it's the heartwarming moments between Frank and Mary that pulls the ultimate heartstrings, as the drama centres on their tight bond.

RATING: 4/5