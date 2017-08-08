Movie Review: Girls Trip (M18)

This female-driven comedy does not change the tried-and-tested "women behaving badly" formula.

Expect plenty of raunchy moments and outrageous drunken situations. The story is a no-brainer too.

Regina Hall is Ryan, an Oprah Winfrey-like relationship expert.

She decides to gather her three best friends - journalist-turned-gossip blogger Sasha (Queen Latifah), overworked single mother Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith) and potty-mouthed wild child Dina (Tiffany Haddish) - for a weekend of debauchery in New Orleans.

If you like crude jokes, this is for you - but they do not sit well with me.

However, I like that there are prominent emotional moments, which are a credit to the women's appeal.

Haddish can be loud and crass, but when her sweet side shows, she is the scene-stealer of this formulaic chick flick.

Rating: 2/5