Movie Review: The Glass Castle (PG)

Harrelson and Watts as flawed parents in The Glass Castle.

THE GLASS CASTLE (PG)

One reason why Jeannette Walls' 2005 memoir spent 261 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list was the documentation of her unique and rather traumatic childhood.

But the bullying, extreme poverty, starvation, near-rape and alcohol abuse depicted in the book are given the glossed-over Hollywood treatment.

Brie Larson plays the adult Jeannette, a New York magazine columnist who is coming to terms with her unconventional parents - alcoholic Rex (Woody Harrelson) and self-absorbed artist Rose Mary (Naomi Watts).

Rex and Rose Mary are loving, inspiring but neglectful parents to their four children.

Their mother would let them starve because she would be painting a "masterpiece", while their father would spend money on booze.

Harrelson is in his element, breathing much life into the tortured Rex, while Watts brings some depth to the free-spirited Rose Mary.

Larson, however, is bland like the film, and out-acted by Ella Anderson who shines as the tween Jeannette.

Rating: 2.5/5