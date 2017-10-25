Movie Review: Happy Death Day (PG13)

Have you ever laughed when somebody died? I did, multiple times, in this film.

College student Theresa "Tree" Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) wakes up in her classmate Carter's (Israel Broussard) room on her birthday, goes through the day and is suddenly murdered by a hooded figure wearing a mask of the college mascot.

Due to a Groundhog Day-esque time loop, the mean sorority girl realises she has to relive the same day over and over again until she finds out who her killer is.

Happy Death Day is a slasher thriller that also puts a spin on romcom cliches.

Some death scenes may appear comedic, but director Christopher B. Landon succeeds in making them intense and gripping too.

3.5/5