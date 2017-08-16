Movie Review: The Hitman’s Bodyguard is a buddy movie with bang
This action comedy is never going to be a summer blockbuster hit, and neither is it going to be filed under awards bait.
Its purpose is that of a filler, amid Hollywood's lull season of releases, and it does well to keep us entertained.
Protection agent Bryce is less than thrilled to find out his new assignment - offered to him by ex-Interpol agent Amelia (Elodie Yung) - is someone who has tried to kill him more than 25 times.
But with his reputation at stake, Bryce reluctantly takes on the job to keep his bitter rival alive, and getting on each other's nerves becomes the name of the game.
The Hitman's Bodyguard does not attempt to reinvent the buddy movie genre - it does not need to.
The film basically thrives on the strong pairing of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson.
It is clear that there is some improv involved.
The dynamic duo play to their strengths, with Reynolds in fine form providing the physical comedy as the tightly-wound, over-analytical perfectionist.
But it is Jackson who is the most fun, chewing up the screen with his flamboyant acting style as the madcap, no-holds-barred killer who is also a diehard romantic.
He agrees to be a witness on the condition that his wife Sonia (an excellent Salma Hayek), who is incarcerated in Holland, walks free.
Then you have Gary Oldman, who does his usual psychotic villain shtick.
The action, while quite frenetic towards the end, is uneven, and you can actually spot stunt people and CGI work from a mile away.
Rating: 3/5
MOVIE: The Hitman's Bodyguard
STARRING: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson, Gary Oldman, Elodie Yung, Salma Hayek
DIRECTOR: Patrick Hughes
THE SKINNY: Bryce (Reynolds) is a highly-rated protection agent aka bodyguard, and Kincaid (Jackson) is the world's most notorious hitman. An incarcerated Kincaid has to rely on Bryce to take him safely from England to the Hague to testify against genocidal warlord Dukhovich (Oldman).
RATING: NC16
