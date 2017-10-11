Movie Review: Home Again (PG)

Writer-director Hallie Meyers-Shyer ought to send Reese Witherspoon a huge thank-you hamper for starring in her directorial debut. The chick flick also lists Nancy Meyers, Meyers-Shyer's mum, as producer.

With these veterans, Home Again sounds like a sure-fire hit, but it is sadly far from it.

Newly separated Alice (Witherspoon) returns to her childhood home in Los Angeles with her two young daughters.

After a night out, she invites young, aspiring and recently evicted film-makers - Harry (Pico Alexander), Teddy (Nat Wolff) and George (Jon Rudnitsky) - to stay in her guest house.

There is instant attraction between Alice and Harry, but their romance faces a major hiccup when her estranged husband (Michael Sheen) shows up.

If Meyers-Shyer is determined to follow in mum's footsteps, she has long way to go.

Rating: 1.5/5