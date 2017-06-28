Movie Review: The House (NC16)

Ah, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler- two of the biggest names in quality comedy and among my favourite comedians.

Unfortunately, this collaboration is not one of their best.

The story centres on Scott Johansen (Ferrell) and his wife Kate (Poehler), who attempt to start an illegal casino at their neighbour Frank's (Jason Mantzoukas) basement to raise money for their daughter's college fund. It's an interesting premise, but the script isn't as funny or witty as it should be.

Of course, it does contain some of Ferrell's classic goofy moments, but they weren't enough to keep me entertained throughout.

Nonetheless, if you are a loyal fan of Ferrell and Poehler, give The House a chance.

RATING: 2.5/5