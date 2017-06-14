Movie Review: The Hunter's Prayer (NC16)

Sam Worthington and Odeya Rush in The Hunter's Prayer.

Action-thrillers are usually right up my alley, but colour me unimpressed by this average offering.

It stars Sam Worthington as a drug addict and assassin hired to kill a young woman (Odeya Rush).

But he cannot bring himself to pull the trigger and ends up trying to help her avenge the murder of her family.

The storyline, which is a cliche, and weak chemistry between the leads make the constant pursuit unfolding on screen unexciting.

Thankfully, the action sequences are choreographed reasonably well, and Worthington's performance, revealing his character's paternal instincts, also helps elevate the material.

RATING: 2.5/5