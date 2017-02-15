Movie Review: Jackie (NC16)

Natalie Portman is at her best playing characters who want to be seen as perfect.

She did that in Black Swan (2010), and she won the Best Actress Oscar.

And she is doing it again, as one of America's most public figures, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy.

But how the story affects you depends on how familiar you are with that piece of US history.

Jackie follows the aftermath ofUS president John F. Kennedy's assassination, zooming in on how Jackie fought to portray the perfect widow while struggling emotionally in private.

Pale and gaunt, Portman not only looks the part - those vintage costumes are perfect for her - she manages to channel the grief and pain powerfully.

3.5/5