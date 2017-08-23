Movie Review: Kill Switch (PG13)

KILL SWITCH (PG13)

I thought a movie presented video game-style would be cool, but I was wrong.

Set in the future, the​ sci-fi movie follows an experiment for unlimited energy, harnessing parallel universes, which goes wrong.

Chased by drones and soldiers, pilot​-physicist Will Porter (Dan Stevens)​ joins forces with his two less-than-trustworthy colleagues (Berenice Marlohe) and (Tygo Gernandt)​.​

​He must race​ through an imploding world to get a redivider to a tower, which will save humanity in the real world.

While I applaud first-time director Tim Smit's efforts to spice things up with a video game concept, the pace of the moving images left me dizzy.

The paper-thin plot doesn't help either. - ELAINE LEE

Rating: 1.5/5