Movie Review: Kill Switch (PG13)
KILL SWITCH (PG13)
I thought a movie presented video game-style would be cool, but I was wrong.
Set in the future, the sci-fi movie follows an experiment for unlimited energy, harnessing parallel universes, which goes wrong.
Chased by drones and soldiers, pilot-physicist Will Porter (Dan Stevens) joins forces with his two less-than-trustworthy colleagues (Berenice Marlohe) and (Tygo Gernandt).
He must race through an imploding world to get a redivider to a tower, which will save humanity in the real world.
While I applaud first-time director Tim Smit's efforts to spice things up with a video game concept, the pace of the moving images left me dizzy.
The paper-thin plot doesn't help either. - ELAINE LEE
Rating: 1.5/5